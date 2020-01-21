SALEM — The Sutherlin boys basketball team has seen its share of challenges over the past six games, and Monday night may have been the biggest yet.
Dayton, ranked No. 5 in the latest OSAAtoday Class 3A coaches poll, handed Sutherlin its third loss in its last six games, a 53-49 setback in the final game of the MLK Showcase at Corban University.
"Dayton is one of the top teams in the state for a reason," Sutherlin coach Craig Stinnett said. "We were ready to compete and that's exactly what we did. We know we belong right up there."
Collin Bodine had a game-high 18 points — including five 3-pointers — for the Bulldogs (12-4), who have dropped games to No. 5 Salem Academy and No. 6 Cascade Christian (in overtime) since the start of the new year.
"This was a good opportunity for our kids," Stinnett said. "The ultimate goal was to win this game and boost our (OSAA rating), but we can take a lot away from a game like this in the middle of the season. We have to learn from it and get ready to go."
Brandon Carr had nine points for Sutherlin, while Issac Horn added seven. Mason Gill, a returning second-team all-stater, was held to six points and has scored just 13 in the Bulldogs' last three games.
"Everyone knows who Mason is. They've scouted us, and they make life difficult for him," Stinnett said. "We just have to have multiple other kids take on a bigger role offensively, and Collin has been doing that. We just need a couple of other kids to step up so teams can't just tee off on Mason when he puts the ball on the floor."
Tyler Spink led three Pirates in double figures with 17 points, while Lucas Ashley added 16 for Dayton (13-4).
The Bulldogs return to Far West League play Friday night at South Umpqua.
SUTHERLIN (49) — Collin Bodine 18, Carr 9, Horn 7, Gill 6, Davis 5, Stinnett 2, Merrifield 2, Wattman. Totals 17 8-12 49.
DAYTON (53) — Tyler Spink 17, Ashley 16, Garrison 10, Fuller 5, Ju. Morales 3, Hudson 2, Ja. Morales, Fergus. Totals .
Sutherlin;14;11;13;11;—;49
Dayton;16;10;13;14;—;53
3-Point Goals — Suth. 7 (Bodine 5, Carr 2), Day. 2 (Spink). Total Fouls — Suth. 16, Day. 11.
