SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin Bulldogs needed that one.
The Bulldogs, ranked No. 8 in this week's OSAAtoday Class 3A coaches poll, opened up a 16-point fourth-quarter lead and withstood a 10-0 run to hold off No. 5 Cascade Christian Tuesday, 47-38, and force a three-way tie with the Challengers and St. Mary's atop the Far West League boys basketball standings.
"This was a very big win. It puts us right back in the hunt," Sutherlin coach Craig Stinnett said. "Now we have to take care of business (Friday) at Brookings."
The win was a big response for the Bulldogs, who were stinging from a 58-50 home loss to St. Mary's Friday.
"We knew we had to come out with a lot of energy because we dropped that one to St. Mary's," senior post Mason Gill said. "It was just a feeling like, our season, not winning the league championship, it just kind of hits you. We had to bring it tonight."
Gill and Josh Davis helped the Bulldogs open up a double-digit lead in the third quarter, with Davis scoring seven consecutive points and Gill converting a reverse lay-up into a three-point play with three minutes left in the quarter, pushing Sutherlin to a 37-25 lead.
Collin Bodine capped the quarter with a pair of free throws for a 39-25 edge as the Bulldogs' defensive pressure held the Challengers to just four points in the quarter.
But Cascade Christian was far from dead.
After Brandon Carr drove through the lane and scored to push Sutherlin's lead to 41-25, the Challengers went on a 10-0 run to get within 41-35. Keigan Schaan and Layne Collom hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions, and Dominic Lewis' three-point play with 4:55 left pulled the visitors within 41-34. Kai Coster's free throw with 3:07 to play was the last point the Challengers would score until a 3-pointer with 14 seconds left.
"We had a couple of possessions where we didn't close them out (defensively) and we had our hands down, and they hit a couple of big 3s," Stinnett said. "They're the No. 5 team in the state for a reason. They've got talent and they're always going to battle back. But I thought we handled it well down the stretch and came away with the W."
The Bulldogs staved off the Challengers' rally from the free-throw line, hitting six of 10 free throws down the stretch after entering the double bonus with 2:19 to play.
Gill was a big reason the Bulldogs were able to hold on, pulling down 12 rebounds — 10 on the defensive end.
"That's something we always focus on quite a bit, boxing out and getting rebounds," said the 6-foot-4 Gill. "Especially when they're shooting 3s, we've got to put a body on them because most of the rebounds are going to be long."
Sutherlin hit the floor with a ton of defensive energy from the onset, getting into passing lanes and putting the pressure on the Challengers from the jump ball.
Bodine scored seven of his team-high 12 points in the first quarter to help spark the Bulldogs to a 17-12 lead after the first quarter. Issac Horn had four of his six rebounds in the second quarter as Sutherlin preserved a 27-21 halftime edge.
Davis' surge in the third quarter was part of his nine points on the night. Gill had eight points, and Kolbi Stinnett and Carr both finished with seven.
Schaan led Cascade Christian (16-4, 5-2 FWL) with a game-high 16 points.
The Bulldogs (15-5, 5-2) earned a season-split with the Medford schools, and now must finish strong down the stretch to have a shot at defending its FWL title. The win also avenged a 47-43 overtime loss at Cascade Christian on Jan. 14.
"This is the right time for us to start bringing it at home," Gill said. "There's nothing wrong with a split with the Medford schools, but we'd like to have that one back from Friday and the one we lost in OT."
CASCADE CHRISTIAN (38) — Kiegan Schaan 16, Collom 10, Coster 6, Coppedge 3, McPheeters 2, Lewis 1, Miller, Spurlock. Totals 12 8-11 38.
SUTHERLIN (47) — Collin Bodine 12, Davis 9, Gill 8, Stinnett 7, Carr 7, Horn 2, Merrifield 2, Wattman. Totals 13 17-26 47.
C. Christian;12;9;4;13;—;38
Sutherlin;17;10;12;8;—;47
3-Point Goals — C.C. 6 (Schaan 3, Schmidt 2, Coster), Suth. 4 (Carr, Stinnett, Davis, Bodine). Total Fouls — C.C. 19, Suth. 12. Technical Foul — C.C. coach Morse.
(0) comments
