TRI CITY — The No. 6-ranked Sutherlin Bulldogs avoided any possibility of a "trap game" Friday night, racing to a 28-8 lead over host South Umpqua in the first half on their way to a 58-36 Far West League boys basketball victory.
The win keeps Sutherlin tied with St. Mary's in second place in the FWL, one game behind league-undefeated Cascade Christian.
Mason Gill led four Bulldogs in double figures with 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Brandon Carr and Collin Bodine chipped in 14 and 10 points, respectively.
"All the way through the first half our guys did a really good job of being aggressive on the defensive end," Sutherlin coach Craig Stinnett said. "We got some good looks at the basket and made life easy on ourselves."
Freshman Jace Johnson had a team-high 12 points for the Lancers, who were held scoreless in the first quarter.
"We couldn't throw a rock in the ocean if we were standing on the beach," S.U. coach Brett Nixon said. "We got it back down to about 10 points and in the last couple of minutes (of the first half) they stormed us."
Kade Johnson added eight points for the Lancers (3-13, 1-3 FWL), while Ever Lamm scored seven and Brendan Gosselin hit a pair of 3-pointers for six points.
Both teams start the second round of FWL play Tuesday, with Sutherlin (13-4, 3-1) hosting Douglas and South Umpqua traveling to Brookings.
SUTHERLIN (58) — Mason Gill 22, Carr 14, Bodine 10, Horn 2, Stinnett 2, Merrifield 2, Wattman 2, Davis 2, Pacini, Cervantes, Guerrero. Totals 21 10-19 58.
SOUTH UMPQUA (36) — Jace Johnson 12, K. Johnson 8, Lamm 7, Gosselin 6, Wilson 3, Jaynes. Totals 12 6-10 36.
Sutherlin;10;18;16;24;—;58
South Umpqua;0;8;11;17;—;36
3-Point Goals — Suth. 3 (Bodine 2, Carr 1), SU 6 (K. Johnson 2, Gosselin 2, J. Johnson 2). Total Fouls — Suth. 11, S.U. 17.
JV Score — Sutherlin def. South Umpqua.
