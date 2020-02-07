BROOKINGS — The Sutherlin Bulldogs did their job Friday night, earning a 50-34 Far West League boys basketball victory over the Brookings-Harbor Bruins.
The win keeps the Bulldogs, ranked No. 8 in the OSAAtoday Class 3A coaches poll, in a three-way tie for first place in the FWL with St. Mary's and fifth-ranked Cascade Christian.
Mason Gill had a game-high 14 points and Kolbi Stinnett added 12 points before fouling out to lead Sutherlin (16-5, 6-2 FWL). Brandon Carr chipped in five points, and Issac Horn and Collin Bodine each scored five.
Logan Holler had 11 points to pace the Bruins (9-13, 3-5).
Sutherlin will take on South Umpqua Tuesday at the Dog Pound.
SUTHERLIN (50) — Mason Gill 14, Stinnett 12, Carr 8, Horn 5, Bodine 5, Davis 4, Merrifield 2, Guerrero-Nunez. Totals 14 19-28 50.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR (34) — Logan Holler 11, Tuttle 8, Vanginderen 5, Fronckowiak 4, Morris 4, Beaman, Burger, K. Christensen, C. Christensen. Totals 13 8-9 34.
Sutherlin;11;14;9;16;—;50
Brookings-Harbor;10;11;6;7;—;34
3-Point Goals — Suth. 3 (Carr, Stinnett, Bodine). Total Fouls — Suth. 16, BH 20. Fouled Out — Stinnett, C. Christensen. Technical Foul — Tuttle.
