SUTHERLIN — The fifth-ranked Sutherlin Bulldogs shook off a slow start, rallying in the second half for a 39-29 nonleague boys basketball victory over No. 10 Pleasant Hill Tuesday night at the Dog Pound.
Mason Gill overcame a rough shooting night from the floor to lead the Bulldogs with a game-high 15 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Issac Horn scored 10 points off the bench for Sutherlin, which trailed 16-14 at halftime.
"We were ugly around the rim. We missed a lot of gimmes," Sutherlin coach Craig Stinnett said. "Maybe we were a little hung over from the three-day (Crusader Classic in Salem). We didn't play nearly as well as we did at the tournament."
Max Smith led the Billies (6-5) with 14 points. Both teams combined to commit just eight fouls.
Sutherlin (10-2) will open Far West League play with a key early matchup against St. Mary's Friday night in Medford.
PLEASANT HILL (29) — Max Smith 14, Casarez 6, Trafton 3, Rupnawar 2, Gielish 2, Olson 2, Rowland, Stowell, Perkins, Hardy. Totals 11 2-4 29.
SUTHERLIN (39) — Mason Gill 15, Horn 10, Davis 6, Bodine 5, Stinnett 3, Carr, Merrifield, Wattman. Totals 17 3-5 39.
Pleasant Hill;8;8;7;6;—;29
Sutherlin;7;7;13;12;—;39
3-Point Goals — P.H. 5 (Casarez 2, Smith 2, Trafton 1), Suth. 2 (Stinnett, Bodine). Total Fouls — P.H. 4, Suth. 4.
