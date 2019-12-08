YONCALLA — North Clackamas Christian improved to 3-0 on the season with a 44-31 nonleague boys basketball win over Yoncalla on Saturday at Duncan Court.
Bryan Allen, Elijah Allen and Jordan Aguilar each scored nine points for the Eagles (2-1). Trace Graham added four points.
Complete game statistics were not available. Yoncalla travels to Prospect Tuesday for a nonleague contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.