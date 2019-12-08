YONCALLA — North Clackamas Christian improved to 3-0 on the season with a 44-31 nonleague boys basketball win over Yoncalla on Saturday at Duncan Court.

Bryan Allen, Elijah Allen and Jordan Aguilar each scored nine points for the Eagles (2-1). Trace Graham added four points.

Complete game statistics were not available. Yoncalla travels to Prospect Tuesday for a nonleague contest.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

