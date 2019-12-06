ELKTON — Tanner Parks led four players in double figures with 16 points and North Douglas handed Triangle Lake a 73-16 loss on Friday in the first round of the Elkton Tip-Off Tournament at Grimsrud Gym.
Freshman Ray Gerrard posted a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds, freshman Logan Gant scored all 13 of his points in the second half and Austin Frieze added 10 points for the Warriors (2-0). Jake Gerrard chipped in eight points and eight rebounds.
North Douglas had 20 assists and 20 steals in the contest. Zach Pennel led the Lakers (0-2) with seven points.
Elkton faces Hosanna Christian at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
NORTH DOUGLAS (73) — Tanner Parks 16, Gant 13, R. Gerrard 10, Frieze 10, J. Gerrard 8, Mast 5, Duncan 5, Black 6, Olds, Anderson, Rabuck. Totals 33-51 4-4 73.
TRIANGLE LAKE (16) — Zach Pennel 7, Eastburn 4, Baker 4, Dumford 1, McConnell, Steinhauer, Wyse, Cullmer. Totals 5-25 5-10 16.
N. Douglas;14;20;16;22;—;73
T. Lake;4;6;4;2;—;16
3-Point Goals — N.D. 3 (Mast, Duncan, Gant), T.L. 1 (Pennel). Total Fouls — N.D. 12, T.L. 3.
