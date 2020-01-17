YONCALLA — Jake Gerrard posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and North Douglas smothered Yoncalla defensively, beating the host Eagles 47-24 in a Skyline League North showdown Friday night.
"Everyone stepped up tonight," Warriors coach Tyler Vancil said. "We played really well defensively and were patient on offense. We really took care of the ball tonight."
Keagan Mast added 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists while committing just one turnover on the night. Cody Black had eight points and six boards, and Tanner Parks filled the stat sheet with seven points, six rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocked shots.
Elijah Allen and Tyler Davis led the Eagles with seven points apiece and Trace Graham chipped in six.
The Warriors (9-6, 4-1 North) are home against Elkton Saturday. Yoncalla (9-9, 3-4) travels to Elkton next Friday.
NORTH DOUGLAS (47) — Jake Gerrard 12, Mast 10, Black 8, Parks 7, Olds 5, Duncan 3, Rabuck 2, Gant. Totals 19 7-10 47.
YONCALLA (24) — Elijah Allen 7, Tyler Davis 7, Graham 6, Aguilar 4, B. Allen, Forthman, Grichar, McMullin. Totals 8 5-12 24.
N. Douglas;18;6;14;9;—;47
Yoncalla;5;6;4;9;—;24
3-Point Goals — N.D. 2 (Mast), Yon. 3 (E. Allen 2, Davis 1). Total Fouls — N.D. 14, Yon. 11. Technical Foul — Duncan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.