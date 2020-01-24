DIXONVILLE — North Douglas converted 9 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter and held on for a 45-39 win over Umpqua Valley Christian on Friday night in a Skyline League boys basketball game.
Jake Gerrard had a strong all-around game for the Warriors (11-6, 6-1 North) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Austin Frieze had 11 points. Freshman Ray Gerrard didn't score, but contributed seven rebounds, three blocked shots and three assists.
Dominick Butler led the Monarchs (7-9, 4-3) with nine points and eight rebounds. Devin McLaughlin added eight points.
"We got started too late," UVC coach Brian Ferguson said. "We had a tough time finishing around the basket in the first half, but played much better in the second half."
UVC is at Yoncalla and North Douglas hosts Days Creek Saturday.
NORTH DOUGLAS (45) — Jake Gerrard 15, Frieze 11, Gant 5, Black 5, Rabucle 4, Duncan 3, Mast 1, Parks 1, R. Gerrard, Olds. Totals 14 15-23 45.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (39) — Dominick Butler 9, McLaughlin 8, Sewall 6, Buechley 5, Pettibone 4, Adams 3, Gettys 2, Miller 2, Guastaferro, Bendele. Totals 15 3-4 39.
N. Douglas;9;11;4;21;—;45
UVC;7;4;8;20;—;39
3-Point Goals — N.D. 2 (Duncan, Frieze), UVC 6 (McLaughlin 2, Sewall 1, Buechley 1, Adams 1, Butler 1). Total Fouls — N.D. 14, UVC 18. Fouled Out — Black.
