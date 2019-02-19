MARCOLA — North Douglas stepped up its defense to get a 45-34 victory over Mohawk in the first round of the state boys basketball playoffs on Tuesday.
"We escaped," N.D. coach Tyler Vancil said. "Defense won the game for us."
North Douglas (18-10 overall) was having trouble shooting, struggling from the field and going 11 of 35 from the free-throw line.
Mohawk (14-11) went up 9-0 before North Douglas got any points on the board.
Tanner Parks led the Warriors with 12 points. Justin Smith contributed 11 points, seven of which came in the first quarter.
"Everyone was out there moving the ball for us," Vancil said. "It was a good team effort."
Mohawk was led in scoring by Tyler Black with a game-high 22 points. Black scored 10 points in the first quarter.
But it was Mohawk's Joshua Rowe who had been the focus in practice. Rowe had led the Mustangs in scoring throughout most of the season, but was held to five points.
North Douglas also forced 18 turnovers in the game.
The No. 15 Warriors will play at No. 2 Damascus Christian in the second round of the playoffs on Friday. The winner will advance to the state tournament in Baker City from Feb. 27-March 2.
NORTH DOUGLAS (45) — Tanner Parks 12, Smith 11, C. Parks 7, Gerrard 6, Bond 6, K. Frieze 3, A. Frieze. Totals 16 11-35 45.
MOHAWK (34) — Tyler Black 22, Rowe 5, O'Dea 3, Ireland 2, Bolton 2, Tagle, Foxx, Locke, Burgher. Totals 12 6-14 34.
N. Douglas;11;13;10;11;—;45
Mohawk;14;5;7;8;—;24
3-Point Goals – N.D. 2 (Bond 2), Moh. 4 (Black 4). Total Fouls — N.D. 15, Moh. 23. Fouled Out — T. Parks, O'Dea. Technical — C. Parks.
