DAMASCUS — The North Douglas High School boys basketball team was defeated by Damascus Christian, 44-41, in Friday night’s Class 1A state playoff game.
Damascus Christian (25-2) scored nine points in the final minute to seal the win.
Cal Parks led North Douglas (18-11) with 13 points, while Tanner Parks and Justin Smith each added eight in the loss.
Johnny Shield led the Eagles with 14 points. Damascus Christian will face Days Creek in the quarterfinals of the state tournament in Baker City on Wednesday.
North Douglas graduates five seniors: Koldan Frieze, Cal Parks, Killian Bond, Justin Smith and Brian Erickson.
NORTH DOUGLAS (41) — Cal Parks 13, T. Parks 8, Smith 8, A. Frieze 6, Gerrard 5, Bond 1, K. Frieze. Totals 15 9-16 41.
DAMASCUS CHRISTIAN (44) — Johnny Shield 14, Zakharyuk 10, Budey 10, Bogdan 4, Powers 3, Citphenal 3, Nelson. Totals 16 4-15 44.
N. Douglas 12 7 9 13 — 41
Damascus 4 20 8 12 — 44
3-Point Goals — N.D. 2 (Gerrard, A. Frieze), D.C. 8 (Powers 1, Citphenal 1, Sheild 3, Zakharyuk 2, Budey 1). Total Fouls — N.D. 14, D.C. 14.
