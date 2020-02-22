SUTHERLIN — The North Douglas Warriors rebounded from a heartbreaking loss Friday night to get the early jump on Riddle and take third place in the Skyline League Boys Basketball Tournament, beating the Irish 45-36 Saturday night at the Dog Pound.
The North Division champion Warriors jumped out to a 27-15 halftime lead against the South Division-winning Irish and held on down the stretch.
Jake Gerrard had a team-high 11 points for the Warriors (18-9), who clinched a Class 1A playoff berth and will visit No. 2-ranked Trinity Lutheran of Bend in the first round of the state playoffs Wednesday.
Cody Black added nine points and five rebounds for North Douglas, while Tanner Parks chipped in eight.
Sophomore Mario Gianotti led Riddle (16-6) with 13 points. Drake Borschowa scored all nine of his points in the first half.
North Douglas shot 15-for-20 from the free-throw line in the win.
Riddle lose three seniors to graduation: Borschowa, Colby Greer and Dylan Moore.
RIDDLE (36) — Mario Gianotti 13, Borschowa 9, Co. Greer 6, Myers 5, Jenks 3, Ch. Greer, Moore, Rhea. Totals 11 7-10 36.
NORTH DOUGLAS (45) — Jake Gerrard 11, Black 9, Parks 8, Mast 6, Gant 6, R. Gerrard 3, Frieze 2. Totals 14 15-20 45.
Riddle;12;3;11;10;—;36
N. Douglas;19;8;8;10;—;45
3-Point Goals — Rid. 7 (Gianotti 2, Co. Greer 2, Borschowa 1, Myers 1, Jenks 1), N.D. 2 (J. Gerrard, Mast). Total Fouls — Rid. 17, N.D. 15.
