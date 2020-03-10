North Douglas senior forward Jake Gerrard was selected the Skyline League boys basketball Player of the Year by the coaches.
Camas Valley senior Jared Hunt was named Defensive Player of the Year, while Days Creek's James Ellis was Coach of the Year.
Gerrard was joined on the first team by senior teammate Tanner Parks, Hunt, Riddle sophomore Mario Gianotti, Umpqua Valley Christian senior Spencer Adams and Days Creek junior Macs Whetzel.
Comprising the second team were senior Drake Borschowa of Riddle, UVC senior KC Pettibone, Elkton freshman Cash Boe, Days Creek juniors Zane DeGroot and Cauy Jackson and C.V. senior Tristan Casteel.
Skyline League
Boys Basketball All-Stars
Player of the Year — Jake Gerrard, sr., North Douglas.
Defensive Player of the Year — Jared Hunt, sr., Camas Valley.
Coach of the Year — James Ellis, Days Creek.
First Team — Jake Gerrard, sr., North Douglas; Jared Hunt, sr., Camas Valley; Mario Gianotti, soph., Riddle; Spencer Adams, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Macs Whetzel, jr., Days Creek; Tanner Parks, sr., North Douglas.
Second Team — Drake Borschowa, sr., Riddle; KC Pettibone, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Cash Boe, fr., Elkton; Zane DeGroot, jr., Days Creek; Cauy Jackson, jr., Days Creek; Tristan Casteel, sr., Camas Valley.
Honorable Mention — Ray Gerrard, fr., North Douglas; Anthony Pezqueda, fr., Glendale; Colby Greer, sr., Riddle; Cody Black, sr., North Douglas; Cade Martin, sr., Days Creek; Tyler Miller, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Kaleb Cline, jr., Glendale; Evan Buechley, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Devin McLaughlin, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Nathan O'Connor, sr., Camas Valley; Keagan Mast, fr., North Douglas; Yuma Nakahara, sr., New Hope Christian; Bryan Allen, jr., Yoncalla.
All-Defensive Team — Jared Hunt, sr., Camas Valley; Drake Borschowa, sr., Riddle; Evan Buechley, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Keith Gaskell, fr., Days Creek; Tanner Parks, sr., North Douglas.
