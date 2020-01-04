DRAIN — Jake Gerrard had one of his best games of the season and North Douglas had ice in its veins at the free throw line, holding off Umpqua Valley Christian 49-39 in a Skyline League North Division showdown Saturday night.
Gerrard had a season-high 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors (6-4, 1-0 Skyline North), who hit an astounding 16 of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter without making a field goal.
With one minute left and the Warriors clinging to a four-point lead, the Monarchs were forced to foul. UVC sent North Douglas' Cody Black to the line four times in the final 60 seconds and Black went a perfect 8-for-8 at the stripe.
"I've never had a game where we shoot 16-for-18 in a quarter and don't have a single field goal," North Douglas coach Tyler Vancil said. "Shooting 71 percent (at the line) is nice, but to go 16-for-18 when it mattered is huge."
Tanner Parks also posted a double-double for the Warriors with 10 points and 10 boards, while Koby Sewall and Devin McLaughlin had 10 points apiece to lead the Monarchs (4-5, 1-1).
Both teams will be in action Tuesday in Skyline play, with North Douglas visiting Days Creek and Umpqua Valley Christian hosting Yoncalla.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (39) — Koby Sewall 10, Devin McLaughlin 10, Adams 8, Pettibone 4, Miller 3, Buechley 2, Butler 2, Gettys, Guastaferro. Totals 13 10-17 39.
NORTH DOUGLAS (49) — Jake Gerrard 19, Parks 10, Black 8, Mast 7, Frieze 3, R. Gerrard 2, Anderson, Gant. Totals 13 20-28 49.
Umpqua Valley Christian;7;12;11;9;—;39
North Douglas;16;10;7;16;—;49
3-Point Goals — UVC 3 (McLaughlin 2, Sewall 1), N.D. 3 (J. Gerrard). Total Fouls — UVC 20, N.D. 18. Fouled Out — Sewall.
