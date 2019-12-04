DRAIN — Ray Gerrard opened his high school basketball career with a double-double as North Douglas' blend of five seniors and six freshmen cruised to a 90-15 victory over visiting Alsea Wednesday night.
Gerrard led all scorers with 20 points and pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds to lead the Warriors, who opened up a 49-3 lead at halftime against the Wolverines, who are fielding a team for the first time in four years.
"Their kids really played hard and had fun," Warriors coach Tyler Vancil said. "They had great sportsmanship the whole game."
Vancil said his complete lack of sophomores or juniors makes for an interesting dynamic on the team, but that Wednesday's game was a perfect chance to get his freshmen some experience.
"We've got six kids who won't get to have any junior varsity experience. They just have to jump right out there," Vancil said. "I was proud of how they played."
Five Warriors scored in double figures, with freshman Keagan Mast scoring 13 points to go with six assists and four steals. Senior Jake Gerrard had 11 points, seven rebounds and seven steals, and senior Tanner Parks had 12 points.
The Warriors will face Triangle Lake in the first round of the Elkton Tip-Off Classic at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
ALSEA (15) — Dillon Elbers 7, Bourne 3, Aldous 5, Schneider, Olsen, Cathcart, Coates, Martinez, Moore. Totals 4 7-14 15.
NORTH DOUGLAS (90) — Ray Gerrard 20, Mast 13, Parks 12, J. Gerrard 11, Rabuck 10, Duncan 4, Olds 5, Gant 5, Anderson 3, Black 7, Frieze. Totals 40 5-7 90.
Alsea;2;1;5;7;—;15
N. Douglas;19;30;20;21;—;90
3-Point Goals — N.D. 5 (Mast, J. Gerrard, Olds, Gant, Black). Total Fouls — Alsea 7, N.D. 19. Fouled Out — Parks. Rebounds — Alsea 12 (Elbers 6), N.D. 32 (R. Gerrard 10).
