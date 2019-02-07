GLENDALE — The North Douglas Warriors took a 24-point halftime lead and cruised to a 43-17 win over the Glendale Pirates on Wednesday in a Skyline League boys basketball game at Carl Ford Memorial Gym.
Koldan Frieze and Killian Bond each scored eight points for the Warriors (13-9, 8-3 North). Justin Smith had six points.
Brody Lee had six points for the Pirates (3-16, 2-9 South). Darrion Jefferson scored five.
North Douglas plays at Yoncalla Friday, while Glendale travels to Pacific.
NORTH DOUGLAS (43) — Koldan Frieze 8, Killian Bond 8, Smith 6, Gerrard 5, A. Frieze 4, C. Parks 4, T. Parks 4, Black 4, Clark, Erickson, Anderson. Totals 19 2-2 43.
GLENDALE (17) — Brody Lee 6, Jefferson 5, Lovaglio 4, Arana 2, Hale, Ring, Cline. Totals 8 0-2 17.
N. Douglas;19;9;9;6;—;43
Glendale;4;0;7;6;—;17
3-Point Goals — N.D. 3 (K. Frieze 2, Gerrard 1), Gle. 1 (Jefferson). Total Fouls — N.D. 6, Gle. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.