YONCALLA — North Douglas knocked off Yoncalla, 61-31, in a Skyline League North boys basketball contest Friday night.
North Douglas improved to 14-9 and 9-3 in the Skyline.
Cal Parks, Killian Bond and Jake Gerrard led the Warriors to the win. Parks had 16 points and seven rebounds to go along with Bond's double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Gerrard added 11 points and eight rebounds.
Yoncalla (9-15, 4-9) was led by Elijah Allen with 13 points. Allen was the only Eagles scorer to reach double-figures.
North Douglas will finish off its regular season Saturday against Elkton.
NORTH DOUGLAS (61) — Cal Parks 16, Bond 12, Gerrard 11, Black 7, T. Parks 6, Anderson 4, K. Frieze 3, Smith 2, A. Frieze. Totals 22 13-23 61.
YONCALLA (31) — Elijah Allen 13, Graham 4, G. Marquez 3, B. Allen 3, Aguilar 3, A. Marquez 3, Eichman 2. Totals 12 2-7 31.
N. Douglas;20;15;10;16;—;61
Yoncalla;4;6;7;14;—;31
3-Point Goals— N.D. 4 (K. Frieze, C. Parks, Gerrard, Bonde), Yon. 5 (E. Allen 2, B. Allen 1, Aguilar 1, G. Marquez 1). Total Fouls — N.D. 10, Yon. 19.
