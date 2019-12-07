ELKTON — The North Douglas boys won their third straight game to open the season, using a strong fourth quarter to pull away from Hosanna Christian for a 51-38 victory in the second round of the Elkton Tip-Off Classic Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors closed the game with an 11-1 run over the final four minutes, sparked by a 3-pointer by Keagan Mast and a pair of steals from Austin Frieze.
"The kids are playing well together," Warriors coach Tyler Vancil said. "We ran our press break well and took care of the ball for the most part."
Tanner Parks had a team-high 12 points and Jake Gerrard had 11 points and 10 rebounds to pace North Douglas (3-0). Ray Gerrard also had 10 rebounds for the Warriors.
North Douglas will host Oakland at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
NORTH DOUGLAS (51) — Tanner Parks 12, J. Gerrard 11, Mast 7, Gant 6, Anderson 6, Frieze 4, R. Gerrard 4, Black 1. Totals 20 6-10 51.
HOSANNA CHRISTIAN (38) — Mikey Sanchas 16, Crawford 6, Milligan 5, Baley 4, Coleman 4, Throne 2, Maupin 1. Totals 14 4-8 38.
N. Douglas;11;15;10;15;—;51
H. Christian;9;12;11;6;—;38
3-Point Goals — N.D. 5 (J. Gerrard 3, Mast 1, Gant 1) HC 6 (Sanchas 4, Crawford 1, Milligan 1). Total Fouls — N.D. 11, HC 10. Rebounds — N.D. 40 (J. Gerrard, R. Gerrard 10), H.C. 25 (Coleman 6).
