ELKTON — North Douglas took a 15-point halftime lead, but couldn't put Elkton away until the fourth quarter as it picked up a 48-30 victory on Saturday in a Skyline League boys basketball game at Grimsrud Gym.
Jake Gerrard finished with 12 points for the Warriors (14-6, 9-1 North), who are battling Days Creek for the North Division title. Austin Frieze chipped in eight points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals and freshman Ray Gerrard contributed seven points.
Freshman Cash Boe had seven points for the Elks (4-17, 1-9). Coach Gary Trout was pleased with his team's effort in the second and third quarters.
"Give credit to Elkton. They battled back," N.D. coach Tyler Vancil said. "My boys dug it out and played tough in the fourth quarter and were able to close out the game."
North Douglas will host 2A Coquille on Tuesday in a nonleague contest. Elkton travels to Riddle Friday.
NORTH DOUGLAS (48) — Jake Gerrard 12, Frieze 8, R. Gerrard 7, Parks 6, Anderson 6, Mast 5, Black 3, Duncan 1, Olds, Raebuck, Gant. Totals 19-48 8-14 48.
ELKTON (30) — Cash Boe 7, Luzier 6, Allen 6, Clevenger 5, Cox 3, Peters 3, Anderson. Totals 10-30 5-10 30.
N. Douglas;14;13;6;15;—;48
Elkton;2;10;10;8;—;30
3-Point Goals — N.D. 2 (J. Gerrard), Elk. 5 (Luzier 2, Clevenger 1, Cox 1, Peters 1). Total Fouls — N.D. 15, Elk. 9.
