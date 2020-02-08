DRAIN — North Douglas shot out to a 30-point halftime advantage and finished with a 74-43 win over Glendale on Saturday night in a Skyline League boys basketball game.
Senior wing Cody Black scored a career-high 17 points and added five rebounds and three steals for the Warriors (15-7, 10-1 North), who are tied with Days Creek for first place in the division standings. Jake Gerrard had 15 points and eight rebounds, Tanner Parks contributed 13 points, freshman Logan Gant chipped in nine points and freshman Ray Gerrard grabbed nine rebounds in the win.
"Cody Black played the best game I've seen him play. He was all over the place," North Douglas coach Tyler Vancil said.
Freshman Anthony Pezqueda led the Pirates (10-11, 3-7 South) with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and Kaleb Cline scored 11.
North Douglas will travel to Riddle Friday. Glendale visits Milo Adventist Monday in a nonleague contest.
GLENDALE (43) — Anthony Pezqueda 16, Cline 11, Lovaglio 7, Ring 5, Lee 4, Colley, Moody, Jefferson. Totals 17 3-3 43.
NORTH DOUGLAS (74) — Cody Black 17, J. Gerrard 15, Parks 13, Gant 9, Olds 6, Duncan 5, Frieze 4, R. Gerrard 2, Rabuck 2, Mast 1, Anderson. Totals 29 8-13 74.
Glendale;2;11;12;18;—;43
N. Douglas;19;24;11;20;—;74
3-Point Goals — Gle. 6 (Pezqueda 4, Lovaglio 1, Ring 1), N.D. 8 (J. Gerrard 3, Gant 2, Duncan 1, Parks 1, Black 1). Total Fouls — Gle. 11, N.D. 11.
JV Score — North Douglas 24, Glendale 16 (two quarters).
