PORT ORFORD — The North Douglas boys basketball team advanced to the Skyline League tournament with a convincing 52-31 win over Pacific on Wednesday night.
Cal Parks scored 16 points for the Warriors (16-9 overall), who took control by outscoring the Pirates 21-8 in the second quarter. Killian Bond chipped in nine points and Tanner Parks added eight for N.D.
"They made a run at us in the third quarter, but we settled down in the fourth quarter and finished strong," North Douglas coach Tyler Vancil said. "We moved the ball and got some easy layups. Give credit to our posts (Justin Smith and Tanner Parks). They did a good defensive job on Colton Keeler."
Keeler, a senior post, had nine points for the Pirates (11-13) before fouling out.
North Douglas will play North division champion Days Creek at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Skyline tournament at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.
NORTH DOUGLAS (52) — Cal Parks 16, Bond 9, T. Parks 8, A. Frieze 6, Gerrard 5, K. Frieze 4, Black 2, Smith 2, Anderson. Totals 22-45 7-16 52.
PACIFIC (31) — Colton Keeler 9, St. White 7, Se. White 8, Miller 4, Walker 3, Brown, Martin, Tilley, Gourneau, Martinez, Richard, Hogan. Totals 12-40 4-10 31.
N. Douglas;5;21;9;17;—;52
Pacific;5;8;13;5;—;31
3-Point Goals — N.D. 1 (A. Frieze), Pac. 3 (St. White 2, Walker 1). Total Fouls — N.D. 12, Pac. 16. Fouled Out — Keeler.
