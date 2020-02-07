MEDFORD — Back-to-back 3-pointers from Matt Parker got the Roseburg High boys basketball team within three-points of North Medford late in the third quarter, but the Indians fell short in their comeback attempt Friday at North Medford High School.
A short-handed Black Tornado squad finished strong to defeat Roseburg 66-54 and polish off the first half of Southwest Conference play.
Roseburg (3-15, 0-5 SWC) trailed by as many as 13 points before going on a 14-4 run in the third period. Parker’s second trey capped the run and cut Roseburg’s deficit to 42-39 with 2:24 left in the third period.
North Medford (11-8, 4-1) responded with an 11-2 run that stretched into the fourth quarter and gave the Black Tornado a comfortable advantage for the rest of the game.
“We finally played a good second half which was good. That’s kind of been one of the struggles we’ve had all year,” Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said. “After not being so mentally focused in the first half tonight we were able to regroup at halftime and play a pretty solid second half.”
The Indians jumped out to a five-point lead early in the first quarter, but North Medford fought back to lead 17-9 after the first quarter. The Black Tornado pulled ahead by as many as 14 points in the second quarter despite playing without many of its starters.
The Black Tornado had three players serving a half-game suspension in the first half, including leading scorer Jett Carpenter. North was also without senior Dawson Sherbourne, who was serving a one-game suspension. The four players were involved in a scuffle and received technicals during North’s 64-48 win over South Medford last week.
Roseburg played without leading-scorer Zach Martin, who was battling illness.
Matt and Jacob Parker led Roseburg with 15 and 10 points, respectively. Matt Parker hit five 3-pointers.
Brennan Stults and Victor Orozco-Bernal each scored 14 points to lead the way for North Medford. Carpenter scored 12 points, all in the second half.
Roseburg will face Sheldon at home on Friday to begin the second half of the conference schedule.
ROSEBURG (54) — Matt Parker 15, J. Parker 10, Pinard 7, Johnson 7, Six 7, Olson 8, Kaul, Fay. Totals 16 14-21 54.
NORTH MEDFORD (66) — Brennan Stults 14, Victor Orozco-Bernal 14, Carpenter 12, Neff 9, Karrick 8, Ellis 6, Robustelli 3, Goodrich, Dyer. Totals 20 15-20 66.
Roseburg 9 11 21 13 — 54
North Medford 17 14 17 18 — 66
3-Point Goals — Rose. 8 (M. Parker 5, Olson 2, J. Parker 1), N.M. 11 (Stults 4, Neff 2, Carpenter 2, Robustelli 1, Karrick 1, Orozco-Bernal 1). Total Fouls — Rose. 19, N.M. 19. Fouled Out — M. Parker.
JV Score — North Medford 45, Roseburg 41.
