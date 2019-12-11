MERLIN — North Valley jumped on South Umpqua early, leading by 33 at halftime, and cruised to a 76-34 nonleague boys basketball win on Wednesday night.
Tanner Lauby and Aiden Avila each scored 13 points for the 4A Knights (3-1).
Sophomore Ever Lamm led South Umpqua (1-3) with 12 points and Zack Wilson added nine.
"We came out flat and they came out firing, and we paid the price," S.U. coach Brett Nixon said. "We weren't getting back on defense."
The Lancers will be in Tigard Friday to meet Westside Christian.
SOUTH UMPQUA (34) — Ever Lamm 12, Wilson 9, J. Johnson 6, Deister 3, Morgan 2, K. Johnson 2, Jaynes, Geiger. Totals 10 9-14 34.
NORTH VALLEY (76) — Tanner Lauby 13, Aiden Avila 13, Zacha 11, Neufeld 8, Kilborn 7, Blaich 6, Schnuerer 5, Ibarra 5, Moore 4, Comyford 4. Totals 26 22-29 76.
S. Umpqua;6;6;15;7;—;34
N. Valley;25;20;16;15;—;76
3-Point Goals — S.U. 5 (Wilson 2, Lamm 1, Deister, J. Johnson 1), N.V. 2 (Zacha, Kilborn). Total Fouls — S.U. 16, N.V. 15.
JV Score — North Valley 50, South Umpqua 30. JV2 Score — North Valley 32, South Umpqua 17.
