MERLIN — North Valley scored 21 unanswered points against Douglas to begin Saturday's nonleague boys basketball game.
The Trojans had a much better second quarter, but the remainder of the contest didn't go their way as they dropped a 64-33 decision to the Knights in the North Valley Winter Blast.
"They started the game six minutes before we did," Douglas coach Bid Van Loon said. "We came out in the second half and didn't have anything left in the tank."
Class 4A North Valley (8-3) got 24 points from Tanner Lauby and 21 from Dylan Neufeld.
Brandon Willard led the 3A Trojans (3-8) with 13 points. Gavyn Jones grabbed 11 rebounds.
Douglas will host Illinois Valley on Tuesday in a nonleague game.
DOUGLAS (33) — Brandon Willard 13, Hoque 6, Schofield 5, LaRocque 4, Jones 2, Fowler 2, Anderson 1, McManus, Cathey. Totals 12 3-7 33.
NORTH VALLEY (64) — Tanner Lauby 24, Neufeld 21, Kilborn 7, Schnuerer 6, Moore 3, Guerin 2, Blaich 1, Ibarra, Hawkins, Comyford. Totals 27 5-5 64.
Douglas;3;17;7;6;—;33
N. Valley;21;15;14;14;—;64
3-Point Goals — Dou. 6 (Hoque 2, Willard 2, LaRocque 1, Schofield 1), N.V. 5 (Neufeld 3, Schnurner 1, Moore 1). Total Fouls — Dou. 9, N.V. 7.
