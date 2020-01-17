SUTHERLIN — Most of those associated with the Sutherlin High School boys basketball team agreed it wasn’t more than an average performance by the Bulldogs on Friday night.
The Bulldogs took care of business, though, handing Brookings-Harbor a 44-28 loss in a Far West League game at the Dog Pound.
Sutherlin (12-3, 2-1 FWL) bounced back following a 47-43 overtime loss to Cascade Christian Tuesday. The Bulldogs entered Friday No. 7 in the Class 3A power rankings and No. 4 in the OSAAtoday coaches poll.
Junior guard Collin Bodine led Sutherlin with 17 points, 11 coming in the first half. He hit a pair of 3-pointers.
“Not very good. A C-plus, we have a lot better to give,” Bodine said of the Bulldogs’ showing. “We just have to bring the energy. The home crowd’s into it, we just have to help them out. I think it’s just nerves. In front of the home crowd, we just have to chill out.”
“We definitely could’ve played better,” added senior forward Mason Gill. “We would’ve liked to win that one by 30. I don’t know what it is, it seems like we get complacent at home. Maybe some of us are nervous, but we definitely need to pick it up.”
The Bulldogs improved to 5-1 at home on the season, thanks to a strong defensive effort. Brookings (7-10, 1-2) only finished with 10 field goals and didn’t score in double digits in any quarter.
“It’s been one of those years where we haven’t been pretty at home,” Sutherlin coach Craig Stinnett said. “That’s what we keep talking about. I’m not sure what our mental block is, but we just haven’t been real solid at home. We play much better on the road.
“But we keep getting the job done, so that’s a testament to our kids. We play great defense — get after it on the defensive end. We just have to start putting some things together and linking things together offensively.”
The Bulldogs led 19-15 at halftime, then hiked their advantage to 13 by the end of the third quarter.
Sutherlin all but sealed the victory, using a 10-4 run to make it 42-23 midway through the fourth quarter. Issac Horn and Jake Merrifield each had two baskets and Trevin Wattman hit one during the spurt.
The Bulldogs got a lift from their bench, with Wattman finishing with seven points (one 3-pointer) and Horn six.
“It’s always fun to see (the reserves) get in there and work hard just like the starters,” Bodine said.
“We talked about that after the Cascade Christian loss,” Stinnett said. “There should be some kids in the background who should be pushing that first five for minutes. That’s what makes things competitive, that’s what makes you want to go out and play. They were really solid, ready to step in and do it.”
Bodine capped a productive week of offense. He scored 16 against the Challengers.
“We talked to him about being more aggressive and staying in the moment for the entire game,” Stinnett said. “He’s done a good job of that the last couple of games.”
“My teammates are building me up and getting me the ball,” Bodine said. “The coaches are keeping me up and I’m just more confident with it.”
Sutherlin will take on Dayton, No. 3 in the coaches poll, on Monday in the MLK Showcase at Corban University in Salem. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR (28) — Evan Fronckowiak 9, Beaman 5, Burger 2, Villa, Vanginderen 2, Christensen 1, Tuttle 8, Morris, Russell 1. Totals 10 7-17 28.
SUTHERLIN (44) — Collin Bodine 17, Wattman 7, Horn 6, Gill 4, Merrifield 4, Davis 4, Carr 2, Smalley, Cervantes, Stinnett, Pacini, Guerrero Nunez. Totals 18 5-10 44.
Brookings 7 8 4 9 — 28
Sutherlin 6 13 13 12 — 44
3-Point Goals — B.H. 1 (Beaman), Suth. 3 (Bodine 2, Wattman 1). Total Fouls — B.H. 11, Suth. 16.
JV Score — Sutherlin def. Brookings-Harbor.
