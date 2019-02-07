JEFFERSON — The Oakland boys basketball team worked overtime to clinch the outright Central Valley Conference title on Wednesday night.
The fourth-ranked Oakers outscored the Lions 15-4 in the extra session and left with a 73-62 victory, improving to 22-2 overall and 12-1 in conference.
"I'm proud of the boys. Tonight epitomized what we are as a team," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "We're not a one-man team, we got contributions from everybody. Jefferson is a very good team, but we were able to check another goal off our list."
Noah Strempel scored five points (one basket a 3-pointer), Austin Madden and Hunter Reynolds each had four and Colton Brownson scored two for Oakland in overtime.
Brownson finished with a double-double, getting 22 points, 19 rebounds, five steals, five blocked shots and four assists. Madden contributed a career-high 15 points and seven rebounds, Reynolds had 12 points, Jacob Brooksby chipped in 12 points and five assists, and Strempel had 10 points, nine assists and five rebounds.
Reynolds converted 7 of 8 free throws, including four straight in overtime.
"That was Austin Madden's best game of the season," Clark said.
Diego Rodriguez led Jefferson (13-7, 10-3) with 18 points.
The Oakers end conference play Friday at home against Lowell on senior night.
OAKLAND (73) — Colton Brownson 22, Madden 15, Reynolds 12, Brooksby 12, Strempel 10, Roberson 2, Mask, Miller, Cummings. Totals 28-55 11-15 73.
JEFFERSON (62) — Diego Rodriguez 18, Robertson 11, Romo Jr. 12, D. Aguilar 7, Sepulveda 7, C. Aguilar 4, Eriksen 3. Totals 26-53 6-16 62.
Oakland;14;17;13;14;15;—;73
Jefferson;16;15;9;18;4;—;62
3-Point Goals — Oak. 5 (Brownson 2, Madden 1, Reynolds 1, Strempel 2), Jeff. 5 (Robertson 2, Romo Jr. 1, D. Aguilar 1, Sepulveda 1). Total Fouls — Oak. 14, Jeff. 16. Fouled Out — D. Agular.
JV Score — Oakland 71, Jefferson 18.
