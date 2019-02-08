OAKLAND — The Oakland boys basketball team finished off Central Valley Conference play on Friday night, downing Lowell 71-27 at the Nut House.
Colton Brownson led the Oakers (22-2, 12-1) with 14 points, while Austin Madden added 11 points on senior night.
The Oakers clinched the outright CVC title Wednesday by beating Jefferson.
"The seniors got to finish off their regular season careers on a high note, so that was great," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "Kaleb Clements, Gavin Harbour and Dawson Tolliver got into the game. All seven seniors played great. It was a solid team effort, everyone always contributes with this team. Guys got in who don't always get those opportunities which is fun to see."
LOWELL (27) — Mason Wendt 13, Stratus 7, Pickett 4, Sotomayre 3, Devereaux, Schnee, Williamson, Neet. Totals 12-37 3-14 27.
OAKLAND (71) — Colton Brownson 14, Madden 11, Reynolds 9, Harbour 8, Brooksby 7, Clements 6, Cummings 5, Roberson 4, Mask 4, Tolliver 2, Jones 1, Miller, Strempel, Allen. Totals 28-67 9-21 71.
Lowell;7;6;5;9—;27
Oakland;16;24;10;21;—;71
3-Point Goals — Low. 0, Oak. 6 (Madden 2, Harbour 2, Reynolds 1, Brooksby 1). Total Fouls — Low. 15, Oak. 12. Fouled Out — Stratus.
