OAKLAND — A 27-point first quarter — which included 20 straight to open the game — got the Oakland Oakers off and running on Tuesday night.
The Oakers continued on to a 79-32 win over Central Linn at the Nut House in the Central Valley Conference boys basketball opener for both teams.
Triston Mask scored 17 points with four 3-pointers for the Oakers (9-3, 1-0 CVC), who are ranked No. 6 in the OSAAtoday Class 2A coaches' poll. Noah Strempel had 11 points, eight assists and six steals, Colton Brownson contributed 10 points, eight boards, four assists, four steals and three blocked shots, Zach Cummings grabbed seven rebounds, Caleb Chastain added eight points and five rebounds and Conrad Jones chipped in eight points.
Lane Jeppsen led the Cobras (2-6, 0-1) with 12 points.
"I felt we did an outstanding job of making the extra pass," said Oakland coach Jeff Clark, whose club finished with 21 assists. "We played good, solid defense and played with intensity from the start."
The Oakers will host East Linn Christian on Friday.
CENTRAL LINN (32) — Lane Jeppsen 12, Belcastro 8, Schaffiath 4, Rowland 3, Krabill 3, Schneiter 2, Beach, Holbrook, Mejia. Totals 13 2-4 32.
OAKLAND (79) — Triston Mask 17, N. Strempel 11, Brownson 10, Chastain 8, Jones 8, Cummings 7, Picknell 7, Brooksby 5, Alcantar 3, Salyer 2, S. Strempel 1, Miller, Carlson, Kelly. Totals 32-58 6-12 79.
C. Linn;5;10;6;11;—;32
Oakland;27;17;23;12;—;79
3-Point Goals — C.L. 4 (Jeppsen, Rowland, Belcastro, Krabil), Oak. 9 (Mask 4, Chastain 2, N. Strempel 1, Alcantar 1, Picknell 1). Total Fouls — C.L. 12, Oak. 5.
JV Score — Oakland 61, Central Linn 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.