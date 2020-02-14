YONCALLA — Colton Brownson finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and five steals and the Oakland boys basketball team handed Yoncalla a 71-38 loss on Thursday in a nonleague game at Duncan Court.
The Oakers (21-3, 11-0 Central Valley) won their 17th straight game. The Class 1A Eagles (10-14, 4-8 Skyline North) ended their season.
Triston Mask and Chandler Miller each chipped in 10 points for Oakland, which led 43-16 at halftime. Baker Brooksby contributed eight points, Zach Cummings had five points and nine rebounds and Conrad Jones added five points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in the win.
Elijah Allen scored 14 points for Yoncalla. Bryan Allen chipped in nine points.
Oakland concludes CVC play Friday at Lowell.
OAKLAND (71) — Colton Brownson 22, Mask 10, Miller 10, Brooksby 8, Cummings 5, Jones 5, Picknell 4, Alcantar 3, Chastain 2, N. Strempel 2, Allen, S. Strempel, Carlson, Salyer, Kelly. Totals 29 6-12 71.
YONCALLA (38) — Elijah Allen 14, B. Allen 9, Graham 4, Davis 4, Hardy 4, Aguilar 2, Grichar, Gray, McGrath. Totals 16 3-10 38.
Oakland 22 21 13 15 — 71
Yoncalla 11 5 12 10 — 38
3-Point Goals — Oak. 7 (Brooksby 2, Mask 2, Miller 2, Jones 1), Yon. 3 (B. Allen). Total Fouls — Oak. 13, Yon. 8.
JV Score — Oakland JV II 19, Yoncalla 17 (two quarters).
