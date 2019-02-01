OAKLAND — No. 4 Oakland blasted the visiting Monroe Dragons, 90-48, in a Central Valley Conference boys basketball game on Friday night at the Nut House.
The Oakers improved to 20-2 and earned their 10th league win and remained in first place of the conference.
Triston Mask scored 22 points for the Oakers, leading the way with three 3-pointers. Noah Strempel and Colton Brownson scored 17 points apiece.
Zach Young had a game-high 28 for Monroe (9-12, 4-7 CVC), but no other Dragons player had more than four points.
Oakland will look to continue its winning ways at Regis on Saturday.
MONROE (48) — Zach Young 28, Sutton 4, Koch 4, Irwin 3, Bateman 3, E. Teran 2, Rodriguez 2, Barnhurst 2, A Teran. Totals 17-40 11-17 48.
OAKLAND (90) — Triston Mask 22, Strempel 17, Brownson 17, Brooksby 8, Madden 5, Reynolds 4, Cummings 4, Roberson 3, Miller 2, Clements 2, Harbour 2, Allen 2, Jones 2, Chastain, Tolliver. Totals 37-62 9-11 90.
Monroe;11;4;19;14;—;48
Oakland;19;23;26;22;—;90
3-Point Goals — Mon. 3 (Young 2, Bateman 1), Oak. 7 (Mask 3, Strempel 2, Madden 1, Roberson 1). Total Fouls — Mon. 9, Oak. 17
