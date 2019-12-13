OAKLAND — Glide won the first quarter, but Oakland took control the rest of the way as the Oakers handed the Wildcats a 55-41 loss on Friday night in a nonleague boys basketball game at the Nut House.
Colton Brownson finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals for the Oakers (4-1), who led 24-15 at halftime. Tristan Mask had 14 points, Corbin Picknell contributed nine points, five rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals, and Baker Brooksby chipped in five points and six rebounds.
Caleb Alexander scored 11 points for the Wildcats (0-4), sinking three 3-pointers. Hunter Rinnert scored seven points.
"Not one of our best games, but we had to grind it out," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "The second quarter was a big quarter for us and we kept rolling in the third."
Glide will host Myrtle Point Monday. Oakland hosts Coquille Tuesday.
GLIDE (41) — Caleb Alexander 11, Rinnert 7, Russell 6, Bucich 6, Tischner 4, Ackerman 3, T. Pope 2, Mornarich 2, C. Pope, Navarre. Totals 16 2-4 41.
OAKLAND (55) — Colton Brownson 16, Mask 14, Picknell 9, Brooksby 5, Chastain 5, N. Strempel 2, Carlson 2, Salyer 2, Miller, Allen, S. Strempel, Jones. Totals 20 10-17 55.
Glide;10;5;14;12;—;41
Oakland;9;15;19;12;—;55
3-Point Goals — Glide 7 (Alexander 3, Rinnert 2, Russell 1, Ackerman 1), Oak. 5 (Mask 3, Chastain 1, Brownson 1). Total Fouls — Glide 12, Oak. 7. Rebounds — Glide 26 (Tischner 6), Oak. 31 (Brownson 8).
JV Score — Oakland def. Glide.
