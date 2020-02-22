OAKLAND — The Oakland boys basketball team used a big third quarter and defeated Jefferson 64-53 on Saturday night at the Nut House to earn the No. 1 seed in the Central Valley Conference.
Colton Brownson posted a double-double with 22 points, 18 rebounds, five blocked shots and four assists for the Oakers (23-3), who have won 19 straight. Noah Strempel also had a double-double with 19 points, 11 boards, four assists and two blocks, Triston Mark contributed 14 points and Zach Cummings added 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
The Oakers outscored the Lions 24-10 in the third quarter.
"It was a good, solid effort," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "We played great in the third quarter. We got stops and some transition baskets. We got sloppy in the fourth."
DJ Krider led Jefferson (18-6) with 16 points.
Oakland will host a Class 2A playoff game on Feb. 29.
JEFFERSON (53) — DJ Krider 16, Da. Auguilar 14, Rodriguez 9, Romo 6, Stelly 5, Di. Aguilar 3, Wusstig, Jurgens, C. Aguilar. Totals 20 7-14 53.
OAKLAND (64) — Colton Brownson 22, N. Strempel 19, Mask 14, Brooksby 5, Miller 2, Allen 2, Chastain, Jones, Salyer, Carlson, Cummings. Totals 25 7-13 64.
Jefferson;9;13;10;21;—;53
Oakland;16;15;24;9;—;64
3-Point Goals — Jef. 6 (Da. Aguilar 2, Krider 2, Romo 1, Di. Aguilar 1), Oak. 7 (Mask 4, Brownson 1, Strempel 1, Brooksby 1). Total Fouls — Jef. 15, Oak. 9.
