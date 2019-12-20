OAKLAND — A pair of high school heavyweights went nose-to-nose Friday night in the Nut House, and in the end, the visitors had just a little more punch.
Creswell's Tyler Frieze scored a game-high 37 points and the visiting Bulldogs outscored Oakland 10-4 in the second extra session, holding on for an 82-76 double-overtime nonleague victory over the Oakers, ranked No. 6 in this week's OSAAtoday Class 2A coaches poll.
"I hate losing, but that was a great game," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "We were down eight after the first quarter and could have just folded, but the kids just kept making plays."
Oakland's defense got the game to overtime, stalling out fifth-ranked Creswell's attack for the final 1:01 of regulation. At the end of the first overtime, Tristan Mask hit a 3-pointer off an inbounds play to force more extra time.
"The fact that our defense carried us like that for a full minute was a huge step forward for us," Clark said.
Both teams scored 14 points in the first four-minute extra session, but Oakland was just 5-for-10 from the free throw line in the overtime periods.
Colton Brownson had 18 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots for the Oakers, while Mask finished with 18 points. Noah Strempel had a season-high 15 points — including four 3-pointers — and added eight rebounds, seven assists and a pair of blocked shots.
Zach Cummings chipped in 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots for the Oakers, who also got nine points from Caleb Chastain.
Oakland (4-3) will open its annual holiday tournament against Myrtle Point at 8 p.m. Dec. 27.
CRESWELL (82) — Tyler Frieze 37, Apo 17, Dewey 16, Cunningham 4, Criddle 4, Atwood 2, Gabriel 2, Smith. Totals 30 17-25 82.
OAKLAND (76) — Colton Brownson 18, Tristan Mask 18, N. Strempel 15, Cummings 12, Chastain 9, Picknell 2, Allen 2, Brooksby. Totals 27 14-28 76.
Creswell;25;12;11;10;14;10;—;82
Oakland;17;12;14;15;14;4;—;76
3-Point Goals — Creswell 5 (Frieze 3, Dewey 1, Cunningham 1), Oakland 8 (N. Strempel 4, Chastain 2, Mask 2). Total Fouls — Creswell 23, Oakland 19. Fouled Out — Smith, Gabriel, Brownson.
JV Score — Creswell 64, Oakland 31.
