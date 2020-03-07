A miserable second quarter spelled doom for the Oakland Oakers on Saturday.
Tenth-seeded Santiam outscored the No. 5 Oakers 26-10 over that stretch and the Wolverines went on to post a 60-43 victory in the fourth-place game of the Class 2A state boys basketball tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Oakland, the Central Valley Conference champion, went 1-2 in the tournament and finished 25-5 on the season.
The Wolverines (24-8) connected on five 3-point field goals in the second quarter and took a 36-20 lead at intermission. Sophomore Chaz Storm hit three treys, while Aiden Aerni and Kobe Dyer each had one in the period.
"They were hitting their shots and we weren't," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "We had a couple of bad possessions and it compounded from there. That put us in a hole and we just couldn't get over the hump."
Colton Brownson made a 3-pointer to get the Oakers within 41-32 in the third quarter, but Oakland wouldn't get any closer.
The Wolverines shot 50% from the field and 50% from 3-point range. Oakland finished 33.3% from the field and 22.2% from beyond the arc. Santiam outrebounded the Oakers, 33-15.
"We didn't play our best game," Clark said. "You can't have a bad day (in this tournament) and expect to win."
Storm had a double-double for Santiam with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Freshman Ezra Downey contributed 12 points and Aerni added 10.
Brownson, playing in his final contest for the Oakers, had 20 points. Triston Mask chipped in 18 points, including three 3-pointers.
Oakland will lose 10 seniors to graduation: Brownson, Mask, Noah Strempel, Conrad Jones, Caleb Chastain, Chandler Miller, Zach Cummings, Ronan Allen, Zach Salyer and Zeak Kelly.
"I'm real proud of them," Clark said. "This was a good path for these seniors, they have a lot to be happy about. They were a part of three straight league titles and some of them played in three state tournaments."
SANTIAM (60) — Ezra Downey 6-13 1-2 13, Reeser 3-6 1-2 7, Thurston 4-6 0-0 9, Aerni 4-8 0-0 10, Storm 4-11 1-2 12, Dyer 3-4 0-0 9, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 3-6 60.
OAKLAND (43) — Colton Brownson 7-14 5-6 20, N. Strempel 1-8 2-2 4, Chastain 0-0 0-0 0, Cummings 0-3 0-0 0, Mask 7-17 1-4 18, Jones 0-0 1-2 1, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Picknell 0-1 0-0 0, Brooksby 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-45 9-14 43.
Santiam;10;26;12;12;—;60
Oakland;10;10;16;7;—;43
3-Point Goals — San. 9-18 (Storm 3-6, Reeser 0-1, Downey 0-2, Thurston 1-1, Aerni 2-4, Dyer 3-4), Oak. 4-18 (Mask 3-7, Strempel 0-4, Cummings 0-1, Brownson 1-4, Miller 0-2). Total Fouls — San. 15, Oak. 11. Rebounds — San. 33 (Storm 12), Oak. 15 (Strempel, Brownson 4). Assists — San. 8 (Reeser, Downey, Thurston 2), Oak. 4 (Strempel 2). Turnovers — San. 14, Oak. 8.
