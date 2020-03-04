OAKLAND — There should be no lack of motivation when the fifth-seeded Oakland Oakers take the court against the No. 4 Knappa Loggers at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Those two teams square off in a quarterfinal game of the OSAA Class 2A boys basketball tournament.
Oakland and Knappa met in the quarterfinals last year, with the Loggers pulling out a 53-50 victory. The Oakers proceeded to go two-and-out in the tournament.
The Oakers (24-3) won the Central Valley Conference title this season. Knappa (25-2) finished second behind Columbia Christian in the Northwest League, but won the league tournament.
"To be honest, I wasn't too upset," Oakland senior point guard Noah Strempel admitted when he learned the Oakers would be playing Knappa. "After that loss last year, we're kind of hungry for some revenge. We're preparing for them and we'll see what happens."
"We didn't feel too good (after losing two straight games in the tournament last year)," Oakland senior wing Triston Mask said. "It was a long bus ride home.
"I wouldn't say it's a revenge tour, but we just beat Kennedy (67-45 in the playoffs) and Knappa is next. It's two teams who knocked us off (in the 2019 tournament)."
The Oakers take a 20-game winning streak to Pendleton. Their losses came to 3A teams Sutherlin and Creswell and 2A Coquille — all top 10 teams.
"I think we're more hungry this year than last year," Oakland senior Colton Brownson said. "Last year we had other things we were dealing with outside of basketball (the snowstorm). We're hungry and ready to go get one.
"We're playing well, but we have a few things we're cleaning up. We're firing on all cylinders at the moment, but there's always things you can work on. We have to rebound and take better care of the ball."
"Being our senior year, we have a lot to prove and want to make sure we bring home a trophy," Strempel said.
The Loggers rolled past Jefferson 76-52 Saturday night in their playoff game at home to advance to the state tourney for the third straight year. Eli Takalo led the way with 25 points, followed by Devin Hoover with 19 and Kanai Phillip with 12.
Knappa outscored the Lions 31-13 in the third quarter.
Takalo is a 6-foot-3 senior, Hoover a 6-2 junior and Phillip a 6-2 senior. The Loggers have excellent size, with two players listed at 6-7 and one at 6-6.
"They're definitely bigger, have a lot of length and are pretty athletic and physical, so we'll have to contend with that," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "Games are way more physical over there. We'll have to hold our own and need to be really aggressive going up and attacking the ball off the rim."
Oakland's starting five consists of Brownson (19 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 3.5 blocked shots), Mask (14 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals), Strempel (13 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 steals), senior Zach Cummings (7 points, 7 rebounds) and senior Caleb Chastain (4 points, 3 rebounds).
"We just have to stay composed," Strempel said. "They're long, and like to double team and press. As long as we stay composed and play our game we'll be fine."
"I felt like for the last three weeks our focus has been dialed in," Clark said. "We're practicing hard and executing well in games, so hopefully we can continue the trend."
In other quarterfinals, No. 9 Bandon (20-7) meets No. 1 Toledo (23-3) at 1:30 p.m., No. 6 Columbia Christian (22-5) plays No. 3 Coquille (23-4) at 6:30 p.m. and No. 10 Santiam (22-7) faces No. 2 Western Christian (24-3) at 8:15 p.m.
The Oakland-Knappa winner draws the Bandon-Toledo winner at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
Western Christian is the defending champion. Columbia Christian was second, Toledo third and Knappa fifth last year.
"I think it's a field where five to seven teams can win it," Clark said. "It's going to be who can put three good games together in a row and we'll see how it plays out."
Western Christian was No. 1 in the final OSAAtoday 2A coaches poll. Toledo, Knappa, Columbia Christian and Oakland rounded out the top five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.