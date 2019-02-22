OAKLAND — The Oakland crowd chanted “On to state” several times as the win was imminent for the boys basketball team Friday night at the Nut House.
Oakland whipped Illinois Valley, 73-53, in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
The win advanced the fourth-seeded Oakers (24-2 overall) to the quarterfinals on Thursday at Pendleton High School. Oakland will face No. 5 Knappa at 3:15 p.m..
“It’s exciting. Credit to this group of kids. I think a lot of people wrote us off,” Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. “These guys worked hard in the offseason, came together and found a way to win most nights out, and we do it with a lot of guys contributing.”
Noah Strempel led the Oakers with 20 points, including three consecutive 3-pointers in the second half. Triston Mask added 15 points off the bench, hitting three 3s of his own.
“This is a state playoff, nothing is a gimme,” Strempel said. “This is the top 16 teams, we’re competing to be in the top eight and we just made sure to keep it under control.
“It’s emotional. We put hundreds of hours into practice, wanting to be the best, everyone has a role on this team. When we go out and succeed it’s really fun to watch.”
Colton Brownson had 14 points, including a big dunk in the first half. Jacob Brooksby added nine points for the Oakers.
“It feels really great. It’s something we’ve been practicing for, it’s a goal we’ve always had since the season began,” Brooksby said. “It’s great to have the whole team here and we’re all motivated and really excited.”
Oakland led 18-14 after the first quarter. But the Oakers outscored the Cougars 17-7 in the second quarter to take control of the game, heading into halftime with a 35-21 lead.
“We were a little slow in our rotations, I think it would’ve been helpful if we did better with that,” Clark said. “Our length gave them some trouble and our speed off the dribble hurt them on the offensive end. We didn’t shoot the ball great from the 3-point line until the second half.”
Oakland led 51-35 after the third quarter, thanks in part to its 3-point shooting. Brooksby and Strempel combined for three 3-pointers in the third quarter. Strempel had nine of his game high 20 points in the third.
“Coach always says they’re going to go on a run, and we have to stay on them on defense,” Brooksby said. “At some time our shots are going to start falling, so as long as we stay intense on defense we’ll get the stuff we need.”
In the fourth quarter, following another Strempel 3-pointer, Mask hit a 3 of his own to make it 57-35.
“Our defense carried us. We talked at halftime, we didn’t play great in the first half. Our offense was mediocre, we were impatient and not really attacking,” Clark said. “Our defense was OK, but in the second half we dialed that in. Ethan Roberson took four charges, which was huge. The three 3s that Strempel hit were big and we kept it going.”
Strempel said, “It only happened because of my teammates. They got me open.”
Oakland shot 25-for-49 from the field and was 14 of 26 from the free-throw line.
The Cougars (15-10) were led by Elijah Polk who had 19 points. Bryce Bruner added 12 points for I.V.
“We just need to stay motivated and it starts with a good week of practice,” Brooksby said. “We need to go up to Pendleton with a good mindset and coming out like we did tonight on defense.”
ILLINOIS VALLEY (53) — Elijah Polk 19, Bruner 12, C. Hess 6, Herrera 4, Jolley 3, Wood 5, Southard 3, Dugas 1, S. Hess, Brummett. Totals 18-45 17-29 53.
OAKLAND (73) — Noah Strempel 20, Mask 15, Brownson 14, Brooksby 9, Harbour 6, Madden 4, Reynolds 3, Roberson 2, Cummings, Miller, Chastain, Clement. Totals 25-49 14-26 73.
I. Valley 14 7 14 18 — 53
Oakland 18 17 16 22 — 73
3-Point Goals — I.V. 0, Oak. 9 (Mask 3, Strempel 3, Reynolds 1, Brownson 1, Brooksby 1). Total Fouls — I.V. 24, Oak. 21. Fouled Out — Herrera, Brummett.
