OAKLAND — Colton Brownson had a game-high 24 points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals, and the Oakland boys shook off the holiday fog to get away with a 67-56 victory over Myrtle Point in the first round of the Oakland Holiday Tournament Friday night at the Nut House.
Tristan Mask added 17 points for the Oakers, while Zach Cummings pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.
"We're not really doing the little things like we need to," said Oakland coach Jeff Clark, whose team improved to 5-3 overall. "We just have to get better with the attention to detail."
Oakland, ranked ninth in this week's OSAAtoday Class 2A coaches' poll, has suffered its only losses to Creswell and Sutherlin, Nos. 5 and 6 respectively in Class 3A, and Class 2A No. 6 Coquille.
"We've played some good teams and we're getting better," Clark said. "We just have to continue to take steps forward and put some focus on the little things."
The Oakers will face Bandon at 8 p.m. Saturday for the tournament championship.
MYRTLE POINT (56) — Luke Nicholson 20, Swan 16, Medina 7, Bradford 7, Beyer-Smith 4, Lilienthal 2, Tessman, Tolman, Little. Totals 18 17-24 56.
OAKLAND (67) — Colton Brownson 24, Mask 17, Picknell 6, Cummings 4, Brooksby 4, Salyer 4, Miller 2, Allen 2, N. Strempel 2, Chastain 1, S. Strempel 1, Jones, Alcantar, Carlson. Totals 27 7-12 67.
M. Point;10;12;12;22;—;56
Oakland;15;18;22;12;—;67
3-Point Goals — M.P. 3 (Swan, Bradford, Medina), Oak. 6 (Mask 3, Brownson 2, Brooksby 1). Total Fouls — M.P. 11, Oak. 16.
JV Score — Oakland def. Myrtle Point.
