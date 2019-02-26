The Oakland boys basketball team has accomplished most of its goals during the 2018-19 season.
The Oakers won the Central Valley Conference regular season championship and hosted a Class 2A playoff game last Friday, whipping Illinois Valley 73-53 at the Nut House to advance to the state tournament in Pendleton.
Next on the bucket list is playing for a trophy on Saturday.
The quest begins Thursday at Pendleton High School, where fourth-seeded Oakland (25-2) will face No. 5 Knappa (20-8) at 3:15 p.m. in a quarterfinal game.
Oakland finished fifth in the tournament last year. All of its starters on that team graduated.
"I think we're ready as we can be, under the circumstances," said Oakland coach Jeff Clark, referring to the snowy weather and power outages which closed school Monday and Tuesday and kept the Oakers from practicing.
"We're playing better basketball, being unselfish. We're having different guys step up each night. I feel good about the group we're taking over."
Knappa, which finished second to No. 1 Columbia Christian in the Northwest League, advanced to the tournament with a 70-46 romp over Coquille at home. The Loggers went two-and-out in Pendleton last year.
"Knappa is pretty good," Clark said. "They're physical in the half-court, and are very athletic and talented. (Timber Engblom and Eli Takalo) are two talented players."
Engblom is a 6-foot senior wing and Takalo a 6-4 junior post.
"We need to handle their pressure, contain penetration from the point guard and keep the big guy off the boards," Clark said.
The Loggers average 64.1 points and allow 53 points a game. Oakland, a good 3-point shooting club, averages 66.9 points and allows 46.
The Oakers are expected to start seniors Jacob Brooksby, Ethan Roberson and Austin Madden, and juniors Colton Brownson and Noah Strempel.
Brownson leads Oakland in scoring (20 points), rebounding (8) and blocked shots (2.5). Strempel (9 points, 7 assists), Brooksby (9 points) and Madden (7 points) are other options. Roberson is a spark on defense.
Junior Triston Mask (13 points) and senior Hunter Reynolds (7 points) provide depth off the bench.
In other quarterfinals Thursday, No. 9 Kennedy (20-7) meets Columbia Christian (26-2) at 1:30 p.m., No. 6 Santiam (22-7) takes on No. 3 Toledo (25-1) at 6:30 and No. 7 Lost River (18-8) plays No. 2 Western Christian (26-1) at 8:15.
The Knappa-Oakland winner meets the Kennedy-Columbia Christian winner at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. The losers play at 9 a.m. in an elimination game.
Columbia Christian beat Western Christian (formerly Mennonite) 65-61 in last year's title game.
