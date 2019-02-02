STAYTON — Oakland triumphed over Regis, 56-34, in Saturday's Central Valley Conference boys basketball game.
Colton Brownson scored 20 points for Oakland (21-2, 11-1 CVC). Brownson also had eight rebounds, five assists, five steals and three blocks.
Jacob Brooksby scored 11 points for the Oakers and Noah Strempel had eight assists, five points and five steals. Ethan Roberson grabbed seven rebounds.
Regis (9-13, 4-8 CVC) was led by Jakob Silbernagel and Byron Bishop with seven points each.
Oakland will play at Jefferson on Tuesday. The winner of Tuesday's game will likely win the league title.
OAKLAND (56) — Colton Brownson 20, Brooksby 11, Reynolds 7, Mask 6, Strempel 5, Madden 4, Roberson 3, Miller, Cummings, Chastain, Tolliver, Allen, Harbour, Clements, Jones. Totals 22-47 4-9 56.
REGIS (34) — Jakob Silbernagel 7, Byron Bishop 7, Voltin 6, Nees 5, McMullen 4, Morey 3, Stuckart 2, Taylor, Clute. Totals 14-25 5-9 34.
Oakland;13;20;10;13;—;56
Regis;6;10;7;11;—;34
3-Point Goals — Oak. 8 (Brooksby 2, Brownson 2, Mask 2, Strempel 1, Reynolds 1), Reg. 1 (Nees). Total Fouls — Oak. 14, Reg. 11.
