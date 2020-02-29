OAKLAND — The Oakland boys basketball team is heading back to its favorite place outside Douglas County — Pendleton.
The fifth-seeded Oakers outscored No. 12 Kennedy 24-10 over the final eight minutes and advanced to the Class 2A state tournament with a 67-45 playoff win over Kennedy on Saturday night at the Nut House.
Oakland (24-3) will face No. 4 Knappa, a 76-52 winner over No. 13 Jefferson, at 3:15 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals at the Pendleton Convention Center.
"We checked off another goal tonight," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "Now we have to find a way to take the next step, and that's winning our first game at Pendleton."
The Oakers got 23 points, 11 rebounds, six steals, five blocked shots and four assists from Colton Brownson. Triston Mask hit three 3-pointers and added 16 points, Zach Cummings chipped in 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks and Noah Strempel contributed six points, eight assists and seven boards.
"Every player who stepped on the floor contributed," Clark said. "Kennedy went to a press in the fourth quarter and we broke it for some easy scores, and we kept getting stops."
Luke Hall led the Trojans (18-9) with 24 points.
KENNEDY (45) — Luke Hall 24, Cantu 9, Basargin 5, C. Beyer, Traeger 4, B. Beyer 3, D. Kleinschmit, B. Kleinschmit, DeLaRosa, Salinas, Hopkins. Totals 19 3-8 45.
OAKLAND (67) — Colton Brownson 23, Mask 16, Cummings 11, N. Strempel 6, Picknell 4, Jones 3, Chastain 2, Miller 2, Brooksby, Allen, Carlson. Totals 28 7-14 67.
Kennedy;17;10;8;10;—;45
Oakland;19;17;7;24;—;67
3-Point Goals — Ken. 4 (Hall 3, Cantu 1), Oak. 4 (Mask 3, Jones 1). Total Fouls — Ken. 16, Oak. 13. Fouled Out — B. Beyer.
(0) comments
