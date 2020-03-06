Oakland bounced back from a 16-point loss to Knappa on Thursday and stayed alive in the Class 2A state boys basketball tournament Friday morning with a 60-43 victory over Bandon in a consolation game at Pendleton High School.
The fifth-seeded Oakers (25-4) will meet No. 10 Santiam (23-8) for fourth place at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday at the Pendleton Convention Center.
"The kids came out dialed in. They were determined to make sure we get one more game here and played with a lot of intensity," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "We moved the ball really well and played great defense."
Senior wing Triston Mask scored 15 points with three 3-pointers for the Oakers, who led 21-4 after one quarter and increased their advantage to 19 at halftime. Colton Brownson added a double-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, six steals and four blocked shots.
Brownson was Oakland's Moda Health player of the game.
Noah Strempel had 10 points and six assists in the win. The Oakers limited the Tigers (20-9) to 34% field-goal shooting and forced 17 turnovers.
"We were pretty balanced (offensively) across the board," Clark said. "We got good contributions from the bench, including Conrad Jones (six points)."
Sean White was the lone Bandon player in double figures with 11 points. Braydon Freitag contributed nine points and three steals.
Clark calls Santiam a tough opponent, noting he doesn't ever remember playing the Tri-River Conference team. The Wolverines edged No. 3 Coquille 51-48 Friday.
"They're really athletic with a good post (6-6 sophomore Chaz Storm) and a point guard (5-10 freshman Ezra Downey) who's pretty good," Clark said. "We're looking to end the season with a win."
BANDON (43) — Sean White 4-10 2-3 11, Freitag 4-15 0-0 9, W. Freitag 1-5 0-0 2, Lang 2-2 0-1 4, Smith 1-7 0-0 2, Pier 1-2 1-2 3, Hennick 0-0 0-0 0, Minkler 1-1 0-1 3, Dyer 2-4 0-0 6, Robertson 0-0 3-4 3, Angove 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-47 6-11 43.
OAKLAND (60) — Triston Mask 5-11 4-6 15, N. Strempel 3-9 4-4 10, Chastain 2-3 0-0 6, Cummings 1-3 3-4 5, Brownson 5-11 4-6 14, Jones 2-6 2-6 2-4 6, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Picknell 1-1 0-0 2, Allen 0-0 2-2 2, Brooksby 0-0 0-0 0, S. Strempel 0-1 0-0 0, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 17-23 60.
Bandon;4;13;14;12;—;43
Oakland;21;15;9;15;—;60
3-Point Goals — Ban. 5-20 (B. Freitag 1-7, W. Freitag 0-2, White 1-3, Smith 0-4, Minkler 1-1, Dyer 2-2, Angove 0-1), Oak. 5-14 (Mask 3-7, N. Strempel 0-2, Chastain 2-3, Brownson 0-1, Miller 0-1). Total Fouls — Ban. 20, Oak. 14. Fouled Out — B. Freitag, Smith. Technical Fouls — Bandon bench. Rebounds — Ban. 29 (Lang, White 6), Oak. 36 (Brownson 11). Assists — Ban. 5 (five with one), Oak. 10 (N. Strempel 6). Turnovers — Ban. 17, Oak. 16.
