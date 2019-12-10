OAKLAND — Colton Brownson had 18 points, including seven dunks, and the host Oakers won going away against Days Creek 56-22 Tuesday night at the Nut House.
Tristan Mask added nine points and Corbin Picknell eight for Oakland (2-1), which also got eight rebounds, six assists and four steals from Noah Strempel.
Cauy Jackson led the Wolves (2-1) with five points.
Oakland visits North Douglas Wednesday, while the Wolves will host Damascus Christian Friday.
DAYS CREEK (22) — Cauy Jackson 8, DeGroot 5, Berlingeri 5, Whetzel 2, Anderson 2, Martin, Stever, Kruzic, Gaskell, R. Williams, J. Williams. Totals 10 2-12 22.
OAKLAND (56) — Colton Brownson 18, Mask 9, Picknell 8, N. Strempel 6, Alcantar 6, Chastain 3, Miller 2, Cummings 2, Brooksby 2, Allen, S. Strempel, Carlson, Salyer, Carlson. Totals 23 4-7 56.
Days Creek;7;7;4;4;—;22
Oakland;16;13;15;12;—;56
3-Point Goals — D.C. 0, Oak. 6 (Mask 3, N. Strempel 1, Chastain 1, Alcantar 1). Total Fouls — D.C. 10, Oak. 16.
