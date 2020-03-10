Oakland senior wing Colton Brownson was selected the Central Valley Conference boys basketball Most Valuable Player for the second straight season in voting done by the coaches.
Brownson led the Oakers (25-5) to the CVC title and sixth place in the Class 2A state tournament in Pendleton. He received first-team all-tournament honors after finishing second in blocked shots (eight), tying for second in steals (eight), third in rebounds (25), fourth in field goal percentage (54.5) and fifth in scoring (50).
Oakland won the Sportsmanship Trophy at the state tournament.
Brownson was joined on the all-CVC first team by senior guard Noah Strempel. Senior wing Triston Mask made the second team. Oakland's Jeff Clark was named Coach of the Year.
Brownson and senior Zach Cummings were picked to the All-Defensive Team.
Central Valley Conference
Boys Basketball All-Stars
Most Valuable Player — Colton Brownson, sr., Oakland.
Coach of the Year — Jeff Clark, Oakland.
First Team — Colton Brownson, sr., Oakland; Zach Young, sr., Monroe; Trey Weller, sr., East Linn Christian; Leon Romo Jr., jr., Jefferson; Noah Strempel, sr., Oakland; Diego Rodriguez, jr., Jefferson.
Second Team — Triston Mask, sr., Oakland; DJ Krider, sr., Jefferson; Jake Silbernagel, sr., Regis; Danny Aguilar, jr., Jefferson; Ethan Slayden, jr., East Linn Christian; Dylan Irwin, jr., Monroe.
Honorable Mention — Ryan Rowland, fr., Central Linn; Carter Wendt, jr., Lowell; Cole King, fr., East Linn Christian; Lane Jepsen, sr., Central Linn; Zach Cummings, sr., Oakland; Trent Bateman, soph., Monroe.
All-Defensive Team — Danny Aguilar, jr., Jefferson; Trey Weller, sr., East Linn Christian; Ethan Slayden, jr., East Linn Christian; Colton Brownson, sr., Oakland; Zach Cummings, sr., Oakland.
