OAKLAND — Junior wing Colton Brownson of Oakland was a first-team selection in the recent Class 2A boys basketball all-state voting by the coaches.
Brownson, the Central Valley Conference player of the year, averaged 18.1 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists and 2 blocked shots per game for the Oakers. He shot 66 percent from the field and 43 percent from 3-point range.
Oakland finished 25-4 overall on the season, winning the CVC and going 0-2 at the state tournament.
"I think he's deserving, but I wasn't sure if he would make (the first team)," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "He didn't have a great state tournament and the team didn't play as well as it could've. This speaks to his body of work for the season."
Brownson was joined on the first team by junior Payton Richardson of Western Christian, sophomores Ben Gregg and Elijah Munyan of Columbia Christian, junior Conner Marchant of Toledo and senior Timber Engblom of Knappa.
Richardson and Gregg were named co-players of the year. Western Christian's Gary Hull was coach of the year.
The second team included junior Zach Young of Monroe, seniors Johnny Williams and Keaton Hull and junior Alex Nicoli of Western Christian, senior Jaydn Spangler of Toledo and senior Rocco Carley of Kennedy.
Making the third team were junior Jalen Lampman of Lakeview, junior Eli Takalo of Knappa, junior Stockton Hoffman of Weston-McEwen, sophomore Jaxon Rozewski of Toledo, sophomore Keegan Glenn of Union and junior Jeremy Kistner of Coquille.
