SUTHERLIN — It took a couple of quarters for Oakland’s boys to find their footing, but by the third period, the Oakers found their traction.
Powered by strong defensive pressure and transition offense, Oakland raced off on a 20-4 run to open the third quarter, setting the table for a 71-54 victory over Lakeview in the first round of the boys’ Bill Spelgatti Invitational tournament at Sutherlin High School.
“I was pretty disappointed with our effort and execution in the first half. We just came out flat,” Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. “We didn’t play with the defensive intensity we should have.”
The Oakers went to the halftime lockerroom trailing 27-21, but broke off a 20-4 run punctuated by a steal and layup by Corbin Picknell, a 3-ball from Caleb Chastain and a dunk from Colton Brownson.
In the fourth quarter, Brownson had a three-point play to push the Oakers up 54-42 with 6:05 to play, and with 3:22 left, Brownson hit a 3-pointer and, off a steal, ran backdoor on the baseline and slammed an alley oop from Noah Strempel to put the Oakers up 64-48 and put the game out of reach.
“The second half we came out with great intensity,” Clark said. “We scored more points in the third quarter than we did in the entire first half. Our defense really got us rolling.
“We’re going to be a team predicated on defense rather than our offense. I thought if we could get in transition we could get things rolling.”
Oakland pulled away despite Lakeview shooting 23 of 34 from the free throw line, most of those coming in the second half.
Brownson finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three blocked shots to pace the Oakers, while Tristan Mask scored 14 points and Zach Cummings added 11 points and eight boards.
The Honkers’ Jalen Lampman led all scorers with 26 points, with Max Graham chipping in 10.
LAKEVIEW (54) — Jalen Lampman 26, Graham 10, Steward 8, Orozco 1, Hussey 2, Gustaveson 2, Philibert 5. Totals 15 23-34 54.
OAKLAND (71) — Colton Brownson 23, N. Strempel 7, Chastain 5, Miller, Alcantar, Cummings 11, Picknell 8, Mask 14, Allen, Brooksby, S. Strempel 1, Salyer, Carlson 2. Totals 27 11-22 71.
Lakeview 14 13 11 16 — 54
Oakland 6 15 29 21 — 71
3-Point Goals — Lakeview 1 (Lampman), Oakland 6 (Brownson 2, Mask 2, N. Strempel 1, Chastain 1). Total Fouls — Lakeview 22, Oakland 26. Fouled Out — Hussey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.