OAKLAND — The No. 4 Oakland boys basketball team beat Central Linn, 52-48, Friday night at the Nut House in a Central Valley Conference seeding game.
The win gives the Oakers (23-2 overall) the No. 1 seed in the conference.
Colton Brownson led Oakland with 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Austin Madden had seven points and 10 rebounds. Triston Mask had 14 points and three steals.
Hernon Manuel led Central Linn (17-9) with 19 points.
The game was tied at 46 with about 1:30 left. Brownson hit a 3-pointer to help the Oakers and the team got several defensive stops but couldn't convert free throws.
A steal by Jacob Brooksby led to a Brownson dunk to put the Oakers up 51-46. Central Linn got a putback with five seconds remaining, but Noah Strempel hit 1 of 2 from the free-throw line to help seal the win.
"It was a back and forth game," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "We did not play our best basketball tonight, but we got the win and we're happy about that. We'll get ready with another week of practice before our next game."
Oakland will host a playoff game on Feb. 22.
CENTRAL LINN (48) — Hernon Manuel 19, Kachel 8, Rowland 7, Krabill 5, Graham 5, Anderson 4, Crowell, Baze. Totals 16-41 12-20 48.
OAKLAND (52) — Colton Brownson 20, Mask 14, Brooksby 8, Madden 7, Reynolds 2, Strempel 1, Roberson, Miller, Cummings. Totals 18-50 8-12 52.
Central Linn;9;12;16;11;—;48
Oakland;14;12;13;13;—;52
3-Point Goals — C.L. 4 (Manuel 2, Rowland 1, Krabill 1), Oak. 8 (Brownson 4, Mask 4). Totals Fouls — C.L. 14, Oak. 15.
