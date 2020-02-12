OAKLAND — A 3-point field goal by Triston Mask from the left corner gave Oakland a 16-point advantage with 3:11 left, all but sealing the deal.
Then Colton Brownson added some frosting on senior night with a dunk about a minute later as the Oakland faithful roared their approval.
It was a feel-good finish for the Oakers, who clinched the Central Valley Conference boys basketball title outright for the second straight season with a 75-60 conquest of Jefferson on Tuesday at the Nut House.
Brownson posted a double-double for the Oakers (20-3, 11-0 CVC) with 21 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots. Mask (16 points), Noah Strempel (12) and Zach Cummings (11) also scored in double figures as Oakland won its 16th straight game.
The Oakers have won or shared three consecutive conference championships, tying Monroe for first in the Mountain View in 2018.
"That's nice," Mask said of repeating in the Central Valley Conference. "This is just a little step, but we're going to enjoy it now and go on from there. I'd give it (performance) a B, maybe. We have some stuff to work out."
"It feels good. We played well, but had seven turnovers in the first half and it kept the game really close," Brownson said. "I'd say defense (was the key in the fourth quarter). As soon as we picked up our defensive pressure, we started rolling."
The Oakers led 32-30 at halftime and bumped their advantage to eight after three quarters.
"We're our best in transition. We started finally running our offense in the fourth quarter and got some stuff in transition," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "We kept sharing the ball and really didn't give up defensively. We did a better job of mixing in some zone and making them take some tougher shots. We played pretty poorly in our half-court offense and still scored 75 points."
Cummings added seven rebounds and three blocks. Stempel had five assists and four rebounds.
"It means a little more, because we're undefeated (in conference)," Strempel said. "Last year we took a loss here to East Linn Christian."
Leon Romo Jr. led the Lions (17-4, 10-2) with 21 points. Diego Rodriguez scored 16.
Oakland, which is No. 6 in the OSAAtoday Class 2A coaches poll, will play at 1A Yoncalla Thursday in a nonleague contest and concludes its conference schedule Friday at Lowell. The Oakers will host a conference tournament playoff game next week.
"I feel really good about (winning conference). A checkmark on that, but tomorrow we have to get back to work," Clark said. "That's not our ultimate goal. (Advancing to the state tournament in Pendleton), that's the big goal."
JEFFERSON (60) — Leon Romo Jr. 21, D. Aguilar, Krider 12, Rodriguez 16, Stelly 2, D. Aguilar Jr. 5, C. Aguilar 4. Totals 23 8-10 60.
OAKLAND (75) — Colton Brownson 21, N. Strempel 12, Jones, Chastain 6, Miller 2, Cummings 11, Picknell 6, Mask 16, Allen 1, Brooksby. Totals 32 7-15 75.
Jefferson;16;14;13;17;—;60
Oakland;16;16;19;24;—;75
3-Point Goals — Jeff. 6 (Krider 4, Romo Jr. 2), Oak. 4 (Mask 2, Chastain 1, Cummings 1). Total Fouls — Jeff. 17, Oak. 8. Fouled Out — D. Aguilar Jr. Technical Foul — D. Aguilar Jr.
JV Score — Oakland 52, Jefferson 44.
