LOWELL — Senior guard Noah Strempel led four Oakland players in double figures with 18 points and the Oakers completed an undefeated Central Valley Conference boys basketball season on Friday night with an 88-54 win over Lowell.
Colton Brownson contributed 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists, five steals and two blocked shots for the Oakers (22-3, 12-0 CVC), who have won 18 straight. Chandler Miller chipped in a career-high 14 points and Triston Mask scored 11. Strempel dished out six assists and made five steals.
Carter Wendt scored 12 points for the Red Devils (4-17, 0-12).
The point total was a season high for Oakland and a 35-point first quarter was its best eight-minute output of the year.
"We did what we were supposed to do," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "We played great defense and got a lot of transition points (in the first half). We had 14 assists and really shared the ball."
The Oakers will host a CVC playoff game on Feb. 22.
OAKLAND (88) — Noah Strempel 18, Brownson 17, Miller 14, Mask 11, Picknell 9, Brooksby 4, Allen 4, Carlson 3, Salyer 3, S. Strempel 3, Alcantar 2, Chastain, Jones, Cummings, Kelly. Totals 33 10-17 88.
LOWELL (54) — Carter Wendt 12, Williamson 10, Cantwell 9, Sotomayor 6, Chapman 6, Neet 5, Martini 6, Devereaux. Totals 22 6-9 54.
Oakland;35;13;24;16;—;88
Lowell;4;21;10;19;—;54
3-Point Goals — Oak. 12 (Miller 4, Mask 3, N. Strempel 2, Picknell 1, Salyer 1, S. Strempel 1), Low. 4 (Sotomayor, Cantwell, Williamson, Neet). Total Fouls — Oak. 12, Low. 13.
JV Score — Oakland 63, Lowell 40.
