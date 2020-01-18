STAYTON — The Oakland boys basketball team took control in the second quarter and went on to defeat Regis, 72-36, on Saturday in a Central Valley Conference game.
Triston Mask scored 17 points for the Oakers (12-3, 4-0 CVC), 12 coming in the first quarter. He hit all three of his 3-pointers in the period.
Colton Brownson added 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots in the win. Noah Strempel contributed six points, four assists, four rebounds and two blocks, Zach Cummings chipped in six points, nine boards, three steals and three blocks and Corbin Picknell scored seven points.
Nicholas Woods and Jakob Silbernagel each scored nine points for the Rams (6-9, 1-3), who were without all-league post Tyler Volton due to an injury.
Oakland travels to first-place Jefferson (12-2, 5-0) Tuesday, with the league lead on the line.
OAKLAND (72) — Triston Mask 17, Brownson 11, Picknell 7, N. Strempel 6, Cummings 6, Salyer 5, Brooksby 4, Jones 4, S. Strempel 3, Carlson 3, Chastain 2, Miller 2, Alcantar 2, Allen, Kelly. Totals 20-40 26-32 72.
REGIS (36) — Nicholas Woods 9, Jakob Silbernagel 9, McMullen 5, Bishop 4, Stuckart 3, Clute 2, K. Silbernagel 2, Nees 2, Persons, Vaughn, C. Silbernagel, Dudek. Totals 14-46 6-13 36.
Oakland;18;17;14;23;—;72
Regis;12;8;8;8;—36
3-Point Goals — Oak. 6 (Mask 3, Picknell 1, Salyer 1, Carlson 1), Regis 2 (Stuckert, McMullen). Total Fouls — Oak. 20, Regis 18. Rebounds — Oak. 32 (Cummings, Brownson 9), Regis 24 (Woods 5).
JV Score — Oakland 58, Regis 41.
