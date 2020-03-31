Oakland senior wing Colton Brownson has been selected to the Class 2A boys basketball all-state first team for the second year in a row following a vote of the state's coaches.
The 6-foot-5 Brownson, who led the Oakers (25-5 overall) to the Central Valley Conference title and sixth place in the state tournament, was among five seniors who made the first team.
Brownson averaged 19 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 3.5 blocked shots and 3 steals a game this season. He was named the CVC Player of the Year and was a first-team all-state tournament pick.
"Colton was a difference-maker," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "He was impactful on both ends of the floor, he made a ton of plays."
Oakland senior point guard Noah Strempel received honorable mention.
Toledo senior Conner Marchant was selected the Player of the Year. Toledo's Eddie Townsend was Coach of the Year.
Class 2A Boys Basketball
All-State Teams
Player of the Year — Conner Marchant, sr., Toledo.
Coach of the Year — Eddie Townsend, Toledo.
First Team — Conner Marchant, sr., Toledo; Payton Richardson, sr., Western Christian; Colton Brownson, sr., Oakland; Isiah Mariscal, sr., Columbia Christian; Mason McAlpine, jr., Toledo; Alex Nicoli, sr., Western Christian.
Second Team — Ean Smith, sr., Coquille; Jalen Lampman, sr., Lakeview; Tristan Morris, sr., Grant Union; Luke Hall, sr., Kennedy; Devon Hooper, jr., Knappa; Mo Hartwich, jr., Columbia Christian.
Third Team — Chaz Storm. soph., Santiam; Jeremy Kistner, sr., Coquille; Braydon Freitag, sr. Bandon; Zach Young, sr., Monroe; Colin Thurston, sr., Santiam.
Honorable Mention — Devon Malcolm, soph., Butte Falls; Coby Smith, sr., Bandon; Trey Weller, sr., East Linn Christian; Mason Westerholm, sr., Knappa; Keegan Glenn, jr., Union; Aiden McAuliffe, sr., Lost River; DeEldon Paulk, sr., Sheridan; Noah Strempel, sr., Oakland; Jimmy Jones, jr., Pilot Rock; Leon Romo, sr., Jefferson; Freddie Jackson, jr., Columbia Christian; Peyton Thurmond, sr.. Pilot Rock; Mason Lehman, sr., Heppner; Stockton Hoffman, sr., Weston-McEwen; Junior Pena, sr., Lost River.
